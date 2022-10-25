The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Demolition works on the former Normanville Surf Life Saving Club and Café building have begun

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:16am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demolition works have begun on the former Normanville Cafe Building and Surf Club. Picture, Matt Welch.

Demolition works on the former Normanville Surf Life Saving Club and Café have begun which Yankalilla Council see as an "exciting step forward".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.