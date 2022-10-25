Demolition works on the former Normanville Surf Life Saving Club and Café have begun which Yankalilla Council see as an "exciting step forward".
On Friday, October 21 and Saturday 22 contractors were on site and began to remove asbestos from the building in preparation for the former café building to be torn down on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Yankalilla Council via their Facebook page said that it was "an exciting step forward as the demolition paves the way for construction of the new Normanville Surf Life Saving Club and Café/ Kiosk development to commence before Christmas."
"Security fencing is in place around the demolition works and pedestrian entry to the beach remains available via the path adjacent to the buildings and at the southern end of the car park," the council said.
"As demolition and construction work will be ongoing, we will keep the community updated of key milestones and any changes to access arrangements as the project progresses."
The Times hit the streets of Yankalilla to get the reaction of community members to hear their views on the news.
It seemed to be split with community members seeing it as a moment of progression whereas others felt it could cause problems.
"It's heartbreaking to see, I do understand the support of the Surf Life Saving Club, but not at the expense of a business," Cheryl said.
"Why does the Surf Life Saving Club that collects mothballs through a majority of the year get precedence over a communtiy loved business?"
Judith said a lot of money will be spent on the project and it's all about the tourist dollar.
"I'd prefer money spent on a new fire engine out near Second Valley," Judith said.
"It takes up to 20 minutes to get to Second Valley, if there's a fire you're gone. There's a shed there, but no fire engine. Along with Bank SA closing their branch here in Yankalilla is also another kicker."
Luke said does the town want to stay as it is and not progress?
"I think it's more of a sore point in how the whole situation was handled," he said.
"I don't think it's the outcome that's the issue, it's a brand new building which will be nice."
What's your thoughts? Let us know at: matt.welch@austcommunitymedia.com.au
