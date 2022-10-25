Operation Stop Drink Drug Drive catches Strathalbyn man drink driving near school

A state-wide operation targeting drink and drug driving in school zones caught six unsuspecting drivers on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Operation Stop Drink Drug Drive is an ongoing traffic operation that focused on drivers in school zones during drop off and pick up times.
Between the hours of 8am - 9am and 2.45pm - 3.45pm, Police conducted 1018 alcotests across South Australia and recorded three positive results for drink drive offences which included a 56-year-old Strathalbyn man driving near a school with a blood alcohol reading of 0.050.
Police also recorded three positive screening results for drugs. One vehicle was impounded and one driver was issued with an immediate loss of licence.
Superintendent Bob Gray, Officer in Charge Traffic Services Branch said driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is never acceptable behaviour, but to do so when there are children present is just inexcusable.
"These irresponsible drivers have shown a complete lack of regard for the safety of themselves, their young passengers, other road users and pedestrians," Supt Gray said.
"Police will continue to conduct these operations to ensure the safety of children and pedestrians, who are some of the most vulnerable people on our roads."
