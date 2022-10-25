The Times

Strathalbyn man caught drink driving near school in Operation Stop Drink Drug Drive

Updated October 25 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Operation Stop Drink Drug Drive catches Strathalbyn man drink driving near school

A state-wide operation targeting drink and drug driving in school zones caught six unsuspecting drivers on Monday, October 24, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.