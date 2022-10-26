House of the Week | Stunning panoramic views

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR
Just imagine being lucky enough to wake up each morning to amazing ocean views and then watching the world go by at your own pace on your very own elevated deck overlooking perfection. We can't think of a better way to relax and spend your time.
Located on the tightly held Stone Hut Circuit, this generously sized two-storey home is a quality Rivergum build, with the flexibility of being a great family home or a lock up and leave. For those interested, this home would also make a terrific AirBnB.
The upper level features an impressive open plan kitchen, living and dining area with expansive sliding doors that open right out onto the large entertaining deck with views out to Granite Island and beyond. With plenty of light, and modern features, this home boasts all the comfort you need.
Why not bring the family and celebrate in style for Christmas. You can even watch the New Year fireworks from the balcony.
With the ocean as one backdrop and the rolling hills as your other, and just a short drive to the boat ramp, pull out the fishing rods or take your hiking shoes for a spin. Get to the top of the Bluff or walk the Heysen trail to Waitpinga. Dust off the golf clubs or pump up the bike tires and take the family on a weekend pedal on the Encounter bike trail all the way to Port Elliot.
Check out our e-magazine for more information here.
