With the Federal Budget handed down on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Fleurieu Peninsula community leaders have had a mixed reaction to the news.
Aiming to deliver several new projects for South Australia, the aspects of the budget that will affect the Fleurieu will include: cost of living, mental health, environment, infrastructure, education, housing, agriculture and economy.
Independent Member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie has given the budget a "B" rating, but also has some concerns.
"While I'm pleased the Federal Budget shows a clear focus on climate, cost of living and affordable housing, it is concerningly light on detail and lacking in regional investment," Ms Sharkie said.
"Expenditure on education, aged care and health was extremely pleasing to see, however I'm disappointed that funding for mental health and suicide prevention programs falls short.
"A great deal of funding has been set aside for reviews, reports and policy development, but I would have preferred these significant funds to have been spent on the delivery of actual programs or even going toward budget repairs."
Alexandrina Council CEO, Nigel Morris said that he and the council will be considering the community with their next budget.
"Over the last six months I have had constant communication with the community and understand the current cost pressures that they are under," Mr Morris said.
"The news on expected electricity price rises will further impact their cost of living and council will need to take this into account when council determines our next budget in June next year.
"I also understand there are benefits that this budget delivers to the community, but need to fully digest and explore.
"With council's Strategic Plan focusing on Climate Change and Environment it is noted that the Federal Government has committed $1.8 billion for environmental and heritage protection, council will need to ensure that we can leverage some of these funds for our community."
Shadow Minister for Regional South Australia, Nicola Centofanti said "the $55 billion marked for infrastructure in the Budget, only $460 million is ear marked for roads in regional South Australia over 10 years."
"The Malinauskas Labor Government should have worked harder in advocating for our regional communities," Dr Centofanti said.
"This Budget isn't a 'rebalance' by Labor, but a rip off when it comes to South Australia's regions.
"Spruiking projects in Glenelg and Marion as 'regional investment' shows Labor simply has no idea or no interest when it comes to regional South Australia.
"Scrapping the Building Better Regions Fund is not only disappointing, but disrespectful to say the least."
Member for Finniss, David Basham and City of Victor Harbor were also contacted for comment, but did not respond by deadline. They are still welcome to make a comment.
