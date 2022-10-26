The Times

Methylamphetamine and cannabis two most commonly consumed illicit drugs in SA regions

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated October 26 2022 - 7:57am, first published 3:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional SA has highest illicit drug consumption in Australia, wastewater analysis shows

Regional South Australia has the highest per capita consumption of methylamphetamine, cannabis, fentanyl and other illicit substances than any other state or territory in Australia, according to new data from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.