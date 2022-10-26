The Times

Port Elliot Kindy staff learn Ngarrindjeri language

By Sophie Conlon
October 26 2022 - 10:30pm
Port Elliot Kindergarten Staff, Liane Petrou, Leanne Conlon, Kate Boag, Jane-Marie Bland, Michelle Burns, and Sarah Mack with Ngarrindjeri Language and Culture Teacher Kyla McHughes. Picture supplied

Staff at the Port Elliot Kindergarten have completed a Ngarrindjeri language course which helped them gain further knowledge of the local Aboriginal culture.

