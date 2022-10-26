Port Elliot Kindy staff learn Ngarrindjeri language

Staff at the Port Elliot Kindergarten have completed a Ngarrindjeri language course which helped them gain further knowledge of the local Aboriginal culture.
The language classes came about after the Kindy was a finalist in the 2021 Public Education Awards for their work in reconciliation and were awarded $2000.
With this money they hired Kyla McHughes, a local Ngarrindjeri Language and Culture Teacher, who taught ten, two hour sessions.
Kindy director Sarah Mack said it had built the team's confidence in using language more.
"We're more confident to use it instead of saying 'oh I'm not sure how to say that,' and then not saying it at all," she said.
"We use language heaps more with children throughout the day, we're learning songs and teaching them to the kids."
During the sessions staff learned about Ngarrindjeri culture; sounds, spelling and grammar; nouns, verbs, tenses and suffixes; how to find language resources; how to say an Acknowledgment of Country in Ngarrindjeri; dreaming stories and songs; how to create texts; translations and cross referencing; and created kindy resources.
All this work means six staff members, Mrs Mack, Kate Boag, Leanne Conlon, Jane-Marie Bland, Liane Petrou and Michelle Burns, achieved the equivalent of a Certificate || in Learning Ngarrindjeri, an Australian First Nations Language.
Mrs Mack said she was incredibly proud of all her staff, who had committed to learning the language during lessons and in their own time.
"It was really fun and because we have a team that is highly committed to their own self development and development as professionals they all did it in their own time," she said.
"We really encouraged each other, some people have a more natural affinity for language than others but I think for the people who were really nervous it's helped to break down some of those barriers of nerves around language."
Ms Boag said she found the language difficult at first, but was now more assured of her knowledge.
"I found it was really hard, because they've got really tricky prefixes and suffixes and that was really challenging," she said.
Ms Burns said the relationship they built with Ms McHughes was integral to their work.
"To being able to understand culture and reflect and understand the whole way of being, and being able to relate that to our work and support children here," she said.
"We've already used a lot of what we learned with children, so we're embedding it into our practice which I think is the most important thing."
Since undertaking the lessons the staff have been creating more multi-language resources for the children to use.
Mrs Mack said the children had been more curious about Ngarrindjeri culture and language since implementing these new resources and speaking more frequently in language.
"From us using it more and having around the place more, children are now more often saying 'we should learn the Ngarrindjeri for this' one of the kids last week said 'we should learn the Ngarrindjeri for counting' so they're thinking more about it," she said.
"It's giving kids more opportunity to be engaged with the language because we understand it and feel more confident using it."
Mrs Mack said she was excited to continue developing the kindy's Reconciliation Action Plan.
"We're about to start working on the next iteration of our Reconciliation Action Plan and we're always intending to grow that," she said.
"That is a process of ongoing review, but we always intend, not just to review what we've been doing, but add elements to that so it becomes a richer and more valuable living document for all of our team and the community."
