Enjoy the serenity at Goolwa Rotary's Open Garden day

Members of the Goolwa Rotary Club are busy preparing the garden for their upcoming Open Garden Day, which will be the club's main fundraiser this year.
Held every second year, the Open Garden Day is an opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy the serenity of Rotarian Di Keach's garden.
Ms Keach, who is the Youth Director said money raised from the event will go towards a variety of community needs.
Read more:
"Our ongoing main focus is the welfare of the community, and we fund all sorts of things," she said.
The club provides sleeping bags for homeless people, supplies food to Whalers, helps fund the RYDA program at local schools, plants trees and much more.
President Jan Lawrence said their usual major fundraiser, the Goolwa Art & Photographic Exhibition, was unable to run this year and so they were hoping for a great turn out for this event.
"We need to boost our pot of money for it to go in the different directions," she said.
"We're a relatively small club compared to Victor Harbor and Encounter Bay, but we're a mighty little group."
The Open Garden Day will be held on Sunday, November 6, and $5 entry will immerse attendees in the gardens serenity and the smooth sounds of Nostalgia, a local jazz band and local musician Noel Voysey.
This garden is an eclectic collection of roses, camellias, ground covers, geraniums, old fashioned and native plants and there is also a productive edible garden.
On entry attendees will have the opportunity to taste and buy a collection of wines, enjoy homemade food, cheese plates and a BBQ, and peruse a variety of plants for sale.
Ms Keach is hoping for a bit of sunshine in the lead up to the event so her roses will come out of hiding.
Ms Lawrence said she was excited for the day to return to normal after COVID disruptions..
"The open garden is back to one day, last time it was two days because of the COVID restrictions," she said.
Despite disruptions, the 2020 event won the Alexandrina Council Event of the Year at the Australia Day Awards, which will be proudly on display at this year's event.
Ms Keach's garden at 1 Thornbury Street, Goolwa will be open on Sunday, November 6 from 10am to 7pm. Entry is $5 and kids under 15 are free.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.