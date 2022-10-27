The Times

Enjoy the serenity at Goolwa Rotary's Open Garden day

By Sophie Conlon
October 27 2022 - 1:30am
Goolwa Rotary Club member Di Keach, with her pup Lilly, is preparing to open her garden for the community to come and enjoy. Picture by Sophie Conlon

Members of the Goolwa Rotary Club are busy preparing the garden for their upcoming Open Garden Day, which will be the club's main fundraiser this year.

