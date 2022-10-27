The Times

Bay Village residents dressed to impress at Spring Fashion Parade

SC
By Sophie Conlon
October 27 2022 - 6:30am
Bay Village manager Terri Winn, with residents Cindy Jones, Julie Wilder and Marilyn Piggott were the stars of the fashion parade. Picture by Sophie Conlon

The ladies at Bay Village Retirement Estate have enjoyed an afternoon of fundraising and friendship at the Spring Fashion Parade.

