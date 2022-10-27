Bay Village residents dressed to impress at Spring Fashion Parade

The ladies at Bay Village Retirement Estate have enjoyed an afternoon of fundraising and friendship at the Spring Fashion Parade.
The Bay Village Social Committee organised the event to raise money for the South Coast District Hospital Auxiliary, and committee secretary and treasurer Margaret Watkins said it was a great success.
"It gets everyone together, and ladies like to get together and look at clothes and have a good natter," she said.
Read more:
The day raised $250 for the auxiliary, which Ms Watkins said was a great achievement.
The fashion show, running twice a year in spring and autumn, has been a longstanding tradition for village residents, and this year was no exception.
About 50 ladies came out to see the show, where residents Marilyn Piggot, Julie Wilder and Cindy Jones, with village manager Terri Winn strutted their stuff on the catwalk.
The event, which was held on Tuesday, October 25, welcomed Jane Johnson, from Jadee's Mobile Fashions, who has run the parade for several years.
The models looked fashionable wearing a variety of outfits from Jadee's as they glided confidently past the crowd, who were delighted by the various looks on offer.
Mrs Johnson travels around South Australia to retirement villages and homes running parades and selling clothes to women who might not otherwise have an opportunity to get to the shops.
"I believe age is just a number, just because you are aging it doesn't mean you've got to dress a certain way," she said.
"I just love it, I love fashion and you just meet some wonderful people."
Once the parade was over a few ladies were lucky to win prizes in the raffle and then it was time for everyone to shop till they dropped!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.