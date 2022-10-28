The Times

Victor Harbor RSL promoting Remembrance Day and raising funds

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated October 28 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:33am
Victor Harbor RSL members are at Victor Central Shopping Centre selling poppies and taking donations. Pop in, have a chat and help them out. Picture, Matt Welch.

Victor Harbor RSL members are out and about raising funds and preparing the community for an important day of reflection.

