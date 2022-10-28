Victor Harbor RSL members are out and about raising funds and preparing the community for an important day of reflection.
Located at the Victor Central Shopping Centre, just outside of Woolworths, the Victor Harbor RSL are selling poppies and taking donations, while promoting Remembrance Day for Friday, November 11, 2022.
Peter Francis from the Victor Harbor RSL said the funding goes toward a great cause and it's important to remember the sacrifices made.
"We're raising funds for the Victor Harbor RSL, but also promoting Remembrance Day," Mr Francis said.
"We want people, especially the younger generations to understand the sacrifices given by service men and women have made over the years.
"We will be here today and the Goolwa RSL will be selling poppies next week at the Goolwa Coles."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.