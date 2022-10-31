With the 2022 council elections in full swing, Fleurieu Peninsula based councils have received ballot material return rates and community members are being urged to continue sending them in.
From the close of business on Wednesday, October 26 2022, The City of Victor Harbor reported a 20.29% return rate for ballot materials and Alexandrina Council reported a 20.47% return rate.
City of Victor Harbor Acting Chief Executive Officer, Karen Rokicinskim said that "it's fantastic to see a fifth of enrolled voters in the City of Victor Harbor have already returned their ballot papers for the 2022 Council Elections."
"By placing your vote, you can have your say on who you believe represents your views and needs best," Ms Rokicinski said.
"It's your chance to make a difference! Voting will close at 5pm on Thursday, November 10 2022 so it's important that you return your ballot papers as soon as possible."
For anyone who hasn't received their important information pack on how to vote, there is a solution.
"If you haven't received your ballot pack in the mail by Thursday, October 20 2022, you can request a replacement pack by contacting the Electoral Commission of South Australia on 1300 655 232," Ms Rokicinski said.
Alexandrina Council CEO, Nigel Morris said that there's some friendly banter between the Fleurieu Councils with return rates.
"This is the community opportunity to help shape their local government area and one single vote can make a difference, I therefore would like to see the election ballot form number returns continue to rise," Mr Morris said.
"On a personal note, the CEOs of the Southern Fleurieu Councils often conduct in friendly banter and competition and when I last looked Yankalilla had a greater ballot return than Alexandrina in second position and Victor Harbor closely behind us.
"I am hoping that all South Australian Councils continue to vote but do hope that the end result will see Alexandrina out in front with the greatest returns."
