Haven't voted yet in the 2022 Council Elections? Community members are being urged to get voting with ballot rate returns being received by councils

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated October 31 2022 - 2:03am, first published 2:02am
Alexandrina Council CEO, Nigel Morris said that there's some friendly banter between the Fleurieu Councils with return rates, but is encouraging all Fleurieu communities to vote. Picture, file.

With the 2022 council elections in full swing, Fleurieu Peninsula based councils have received ballot material return rates and community members are being urged to continue sending them in.

