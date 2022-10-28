Its name originates from the owner's daughter's first word. Now after a brief closure, the popular community cart "TULLY" has returned.
Now standing tall in the community once again, TULLY has one simple message, take what you need, give what you can.
Owner of TULLY, Kirsty Stock said she did take it down, but after so much positive community feedback, it's returned.
"The idea for TULLY stemmed from the Grow Free Community," Kirsty said.
"I originally put it out three years ago, but I had a person send me a little letter saying it was an 'eye-sore'.
"It's a cart where everything is free. I put seeds there, people in the community put things in there, it's a real community spirit project."
It's a wonderful community project which aims to help people in any form of life.
"You don't have to put anything in there to take something, it's a free for all, but the main idea is to grow things. Getting people to grow things in their backyard," Kirsty said.
"My neighbour Anne pushed me to put TULLY back out there, and we both have two really great vegetable patches ourselves.
"We're always getting offered things in our profession, but all of this is to give back to the community. If you're going to receive something, why not share it out?
"Instead of putting it into the waste, put it out there and let someone who really needs it, use it and give it a good home. I'm constantly restocking it, so it's a very popular community
"If it's helping families doing it tough, especially with the price of veggies at the moment, that's an absolute bonus."
You will find TULLY on Marlborough Avenue, Victor Harbor.
