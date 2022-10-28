The Times

TULLY on Marlborough Avenue has returned after a community demand

By Matt Welch
Updated October 28 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:00am
After a brief closure, Tully the community pantry has returned. Picture, Kirsty Stock.

Its name originates from the owner's daughter's first word. Now after a brief closure, the popular community cart "TULLY" has returned.

