Des's Cabs have announced a price rise in regional taxi fares with the new change set to begin in November.
The cab company began in Whyalla in 1963 and the pricing change is set to be line with several other South Australian Taxis.
With cabs found in Whyalla, Port Augusta, Port Pirie, Port Lincoln, Mount Barker, Murray Bridge, Victor Harbor and Goolwa, Regional General Manager of Des's Cabs, Louise Osborn said it's the first increase in half a decade.
"Des's Cabs will be implementing a taxi fare increase in line with the one recently awarded to the Metropolitan Taxi Industry by the State Government and Department of Infrastructure and Transport," Ms Osborn said.
"This is the first increase in five years and is very much overdue for our industry.
"The increase will be effective from Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
"Taxi drivers warrant an increase in their earnings commensurate with every other working Australian.
"With the rising costs of living, we believe that this new proposed fare structure for each of Regional towns compares favourably with many other South Australian country taxis."
