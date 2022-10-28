The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

The Long Ride has finished up in Victor Harbor with over $130,000 raised to battle prostate cancer

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
October 28 2022 - 6:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rumbling roar of engines woke up the quiet Warland Reserve in Victor Harbor, but it wasn't the return of The Wild One, it was actually all for an excellent cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.