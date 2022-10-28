A rumbling roar of engines woke up the quiet Warland Reserve in Victor Harbor, but it wasn't the return of The Wild One, it was actually all for an excellent cause.
On Friday, October 28, 2022, over 200 motorbike riders pulled into Victor Harbor to finish their final leg of The Long Ride.
Each year a group of motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country take part in the event and ride right across Australia to finish in Victor Harbor.
These thousands of kilometres travelled are in a collective effort to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA).
PCFA's South Australian Community Engagement Manager, Stephen Milton said that the foundation may be small, but it's mighty in spirit.
"I can't thank every one here for all their amazing efforts," Stephen said.
"Prostate cancer in the last few months has been upgraded to the most diagnosed cancer in the country.
"It's one of the biggest killers of men in Australia with 66 diagnosed every day and 3500 dying a year, which amounts to 10 men dying everyday.
"What you've done today with the awareness and funds raised is amazing."
Founders of The Long Ride, Chris and Gail Dunne have been hosting the event for 13 years and this 2022 Long Ride, participants have raised over $130,000.
"I can't wait to give you all a hug, I won't kiss anybody, maybe just a handshake," Chris said.
"Thank you to each and every one of you for your contributions and tonight at the Mccracken Country Club we will celebrate and share stories."
Channel 9's Will McDonald participated and shared a moving story about his personal experiences with the disease.
"When I was 42 years old, I was diagnosed with advanced, aggressive prostate cancer in the middle of the pandemic," Mr McDonald said.
"I thought I was bulletproof at the time. I have a great job, great girlfriend, skydived, rode motorbikes and climbed mountains. All of a sudden I had a hip injury.
"It wouldn't go away. It niggled and wouldn't go away and after skydiving one day, I did four jumps and it was really bloody sore.
"I was expecting something nasty, but nothing as nasty as lesions through my bone eating at my hip joint.
"That moment I was gripped by grief, fear and being alone. It took me a while to go public and tell my story, what I've learnt now is that I'm not alone.
"I've just rode two and half thousand kilometres with everyone here and it means so much to someone like me who was pretty young when I got diagnosed.
"I didn't know how to talk to people, it was the middle of the pandemic, so something like this, means so much to someone like me."
To donate and help battle prostate cancer, you can donate at: www.pcfa.org.au/support.
