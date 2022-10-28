There are lingering doubts about the circumstances of the death of a senior South Australian police officer on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Detective Inspector Geoff Whitford was leading a secretive task force into high-level drug trafficking when his body was found beside a handgun at Pebbly Beach, near Myponga, on October 22, 1981.
At the time, Adelaide was wracked with allegations of corruption in the force and concerns had been raised in state parliament.
Detective Inspector Whitford is believed to have been investigating the alleged corruption.
An inquest was never held into his death, but the State Coroner at the time ruled it was suicide.
In 2019, the officer's daughter and former policewoman Amanda Schultz, of Kadina, returned to the site with her mother Pam while conducting research.
Later, I wrote a book about the case, WHIT, with Mrs Schultz while I was working for ACM, publisher of this masthead
Mrs Schultz and I continued our investigations into what I consider to be an "air of unreality" about the incident.
Now, after alleged inconsistencies were found in the police investigation of his death, Mrs Schultz has lodged a 364-page submission with the State Coroner seeking a re-opening of the case and an inquest.
Her case has been bolstered by a report on Channel Nine's Under Investigation with Liz Hayes on September 26, 2022, when Mrs Schultz's uncle, a retired detective, said there was no gunshot residue on Detective Inspector Whitford's hands and "someone else pulled the trigger".
Mrs Schultz has an open mind about events on that fateful day, but wants to know exactly what happened, if possible.
"I have since gained access to view the Coroner's report on Dad's death at the Adelaide Coroner's Court where it took me more than two days to write everything by hand.
"That was where things became quite interesting and raised a lot more questions about the inconsistencies which we had already started to unveil. There seems to be a lot of things that don't make sense. I confirmed a strong opinion that my Dad's death had not been investigated thoroughly enough.
"I had the good fortune of being able to work with a retired detective and an investigator from another state as well as a barrister with years of experience."
The matter was raised in state parliament on September 27, 2022, by SA Best Upper House MP Frank Pangallo who referred to the report viewed by Mrs Schultz.
"The report revealed several alarming and troubling discrepancies, contradictions and peculiarities in the forensic evidence obtained in police witness statements which some witnesses concerned have since said were fabricated. It all points to a scandalous cover-up," he told the Legislative Council.
Mrs Schultz said that if the matter was properly investigated and found "100 per cent" to be a suicide, then the family would accept it.
She said her mother, Pam Whitford, of Mount Barker, had lived with doubts ever since she got the terrible news.
"Our campaign is really to give her peace and some closure," Mrs Schultz said.
Attorney-General Kyam Maher said in the Legislative Council that he would seek more information on the matter and talk to Mr Pangallo about what future steps might be taken.
An SA Police spokesman said the force would not comment and that any decision to hold an inquest would be determined by the State Coroner.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.