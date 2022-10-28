The Times
What really happened on Pebbly Beach on South Australia's Fleurieu Peninsula in 1981?

By Greg Mayfield
October 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Detective Inspector Geoff Whitford's body was found beside a handgun at Pebbly Beach, near Myponga, on October 22, 1981. His family has always doubted the accepted theory that he took his own life.
This photograph of the late Detective Inspector Geoff Whitford and his family was taken shortly before his death. Picture supplied

There are lingering doubts about the circumstances of the death of a senior South Australian police officer on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

