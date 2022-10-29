One the great Creation ancestral beings of the Ngarrindjeri Nation will now stand forever in time at the start of the Granite Island Causeway.
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 a 3.6-metre-tall sculpture of Ngurunderi was unveiled next to the newly upgraded Granite Island Causeway with renowned Ngarrindjeri artist and designer, Kevin Kropinyeri, sculpture builder, Karl Meyer and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Kyam Maher in attendance.
The sculpture stands on top of a granite boulder which was sourced and donated by the City of Victor Harbor.
The Ngarrindjeri Creation story is specific to the area of Ngarrindjeri and Ramindjeri call Pultang (Victor Harbor) Kaiki (Granite Island) and Longkuwa (The Bluff).
Ngurunderi travelled to Ramindjeri country in pursuit of his two wives who had eluded him.
On hearing his wives paling and splashing about in the direction of Kings Point, Ngurunderi threw his Plonggi (club) down in anger creating Longkuwa.
At Pultang Ngurunderi then threw his spear into the sea to create Kaiki. He walked over and made a shelter from Granite Boulders, which is now called Panggari Marti (Umbrella Rock).
Artist and designer of the sculpture, Kevin Kropinyeri said it's a project that has been in the works for a long time.
"We have a lot of international tourism here and this is one of the reminders that we are the First Peoples of this land," Mr Kropinyeri said.
"We are here and we have a visual presence of our traditional ownership and custodianship of this land.
"I would like to thank Kyam Maher who has taken my design and has really had open transparency with me and stayed true to my design, it's finished up deadly."
Kyam Maher said that "many South Australians have fond memories of Granite Island and the Victor Harbor area, but prior to this project, little was portrayed about how culturally significant the region is to the recognised Traditional Owners, Ngarrindjeri and Ramindjeri People."
"Everytime you visit Pultang, Kaiki and Longkuwa you will see the fantastic sculpture of Ngurunderi next to the new Causeway," Mr Maher said.
"You will also be reminded of how the Ngurunderi shaped the landscape of the area.
"Wherever you are in this country, you wake up and you're on Aboriginal land. It always has been, it always will be.
"What things like this project do is an outward display of the tens of thousands of years of culture Aboriginal people thriving in this country.
"This sculpture shows an increase in pride in all of us. Aboriginal and non-aboriginal. We have tens of thousands of years of shared history.
"This sculpture will allow people to stop, pause and ask questions about how important it is to recognise culture."
The sculpture was commissioned as part of the $43 million South Australian Government-funded Granite Island Causeway Project.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.