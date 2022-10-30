Iconic female rocker Suzi Quatro will lead an all-star line-up which is set to have Victor Harbor rocking.
The One Electric Day music festival will visit South Australia for the first time with Quatro and well-known Australian rock bands, The Angels, Noiseworks, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.
Chocolate Starfish frontman Adam Thompson said the band was ready to roll into Victor Harbor along with an exciting line-up of friendly faces.
"This line up bar Noiseworks have worked together on a Red Hot Summer Tour about seven years ago," Thompson said.
"It was fantastic and we all loved it. We all get on really well," he said.
"Dave Gleeson and the Brewster Brothers are some of my best mates.
"Suzie Quatro is a very giving person.
"One tour we all got up and jammed on a cover song. It's an absolutely fantastic lineup and I hope everyone comes out to support it."
Thompson said the band has had a connection with the Fleurieu.
"Back in the 90s, Chocolate Starfish played Victor Harbor a few times and we used to pack them in around 94-95," he said.
"Victor crowds are really rock 'n' roll tragics and I can't wait to get back and see the beauty of the area while setting it alight with some rock 'n' roll!"
Tour organiser Duane McDonald said One Electric Day had become a special event on the music calendar.
"We see fans returning year after year and it has become an important part of people's social calendar," McDonald said.
"We are always asked when One Electric Day will travel, so it is exciting that we have the opportunity to do that this year and even more so that Suzi Quatro will be joining us for the ride."
One Electric Day will be in Victor Harbor on Saturday, November 5, at Kent Reserve.
- Details: Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.au. For information visit www.oneelectricday.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.