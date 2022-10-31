A special project which aims to encourage intergenerational connectivity has been launched by three Fleurieu councils, and anyone can take part.
Connecting through the Art of Ageing is designed to get people of all ages talking and interacting to celebrate intergenerational connections.
Community groups and organisations as well as individuals are being encouraged to take part in the program, which will be led by a project facilitator.
The Victor Harbor, Alexandrina and Yankalilla councils have partnered for the project, along with Spark Curiosity Consulting.
The councils want to hear from community groups, schools, early childhood centres, youth groups, seniors clubs, sports clubs and anyone else interested in participating.
It is hoped there will be at least 10 groups participating in the project, ideally with three to four in each council area.
Spark Curiosity Consulting manager Dana Lavenant said the project would bring together people of all ages with an aim to tackle the divide in generations.
"Participants will be encouraged to find new ways to reach out and connect with people from a different age group," Ms Lavenant said.
"We will help to link different groups.
"Our creative conversation workshops will inspire community groups to think about life in unique ways and consider what connects different age groups.
"Through intergenerational activities, we can enrich lives and address stigma and taboo around the subject of ageing."
There are many variations of art which can be used for Connecting through the Art of Ageing, including dance, music, painting, theatre, photography, writing and so much more.
Facilitators will lead creative conversation workshops and discussions on ideas on intergenerational activities.
The artworks will be showcased in each council area.
The project is funded through an Age Friendly SA Grant from Office for Ageing Well, SA Health.
For more information visit email Dana at dana@sparkcuriosityconsulting.com or Michelle at mfuller@victor.sa.gov.au or phone 8551 0571.
