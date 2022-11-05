The 142nd Port Elliot show will finally be staged this weekend after an absence of two years due to Covid-19.
The show was scheduled this year for the weekend of October 8 and 9 however it was rescheduled for November 12 and 13 because of the saturation of the showgrounds due to heavy rains.
Except the date, not much has changed as showgoers will find so much to see and do, which will entertain the entire family.
For the young and young-at-heart there is a magic show, circus acts, an Elvis impersonator and performances from local groups such as the Ukulele Group of Goolwa, Encounter Lutheran College Choir and much more entertainment.
Port Elliot Show secretary Carol Cary said displays and stalls would be on show as well as competitions, with entries in categories such as cookery, art, photography, woodwork and home produce having lots of entries.
"There will also be livestock judging, fleece, poultry and of course, horses in action take to the main arena on the Sunday," she said.
People who enjoy horse power of a different kind can check out the Ute Muster competition, with categories such as best feral, best street, best rural class and more.
The Show Person competition will be held on Saturday in the main marquee before the official opening at 12pm, with categories including intermediate, junior and mini.
Admission prices are adults $12, weekend pass $20, pensioners and students $8, children 8-16 years $5 and children 7 years and under are free.
Gates are open on Saturday, November 12, from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday, November 13, from 9am to 4pm.
- Details: The showgrounds are located on Cameron Street, off Tottenham Court Road, at Port Elliot. For more information and updates visit the website www.portelliotshow.com.au
