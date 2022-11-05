The Times
Ready .. set .. it's show time at Port Elliot

By Sharon Hansen
Updated November 6 2022 - 12:51pm, first published 10:30am
The Port Elliot Show is ready to go ahead this week after it's October dates were postponed due to excessive saturation of the showgrounds. Picture - file.

The 142nd Port Elliot show will finally be staged this weekend after an absence of two years due to Covid-19.

