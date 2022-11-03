With several complaints of major potholes on Victor Harbor Road causing damage to vehicles, the RAA and Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) have issued statements on the situation.
Several potholes on Victor Harbor Road near Mount Compass have allegedly caused damage to several cars with community members and visitors to the region taking to social media to voice their frustrations.
RAA Senior Traffic Engineer, Matthew Vertudaches said Victor Harbor hasn't recently been assessed, but problems on heavily used roads can pop up quickly and due to the wet weather streak, long term repairs are very difficult to make at the moment.
"We took a detailed assessment of Victor Harbor Road in 2021," Mr Vertudaches said.
"These sorts of maintenance issues can pop up quite quickly and there weren't too many issues South of Mount Compass at that time.
"We get a lot of complaints about the temporary repairs, but as potholes are created by water seeping through cracks into the road's foundation, when we have long wet periods, especially like we've had this year, this accelerates the deterioration of those short term repairs.
"For a long term repair, there needs to be a dry road. A cold mix, asphalt will fill in the hole, but won't last long. Once the weather dries out, a proper patch up can be made which usually involves several layers of asphalt used."
Mr Vertudaches gave advice to Victor Harbor Road users that is applicable to any driver using high speed highways that could save damage to your vehicle or even your life.
"The impact on a vehicle at speed over a pothole can cause tire, rim and suspension damage. These are the most common problems reported to our team, and they can be costly to repair," Mr Vertudaches said.
"Regardless of the road's condition we urge people to keep a safe distance from the car in front so drivers can see the road's condition ahead.
"Things can appear quite smooth and a localised failure, usually due to water seeping under the road can create potholes and be quite sporadic.
"Department for Infrastructure and Transport t road problems, you can report them to the traffic management centre on 1800 018 313. Local roads are under the local government, so local councils in the area the problem occurred. If stuck, the RAA has a report a road form at www.raa.com.au/reportaroad"
The Times contacted the Department of Infrastructure and Transport and a spokesperson gave an update on Victor Harbor Road's pothole situation.
"The DIT is aware of several potholes on sections of Victor Harbor Road near Mount Compass. These potholes were repaired last week," the spokesperson said.
"Maintenance teams will continue to closely monitor the road surface and address any defects as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of all road users.
"The community can report road maintenance issues requiring immediate attention, 24 hours a day, to the Traffic Management Centre on 1800 018 313."
