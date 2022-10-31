Encounter Bay Bowling Club was back on a roll with a jammed packed week of lawn bowls action.
Ladies Championship 4s.
Night Owls report October 26
Last year's Div 1 champions had a good win of 28pts but last year's promoted Div 2 champions Bay City Bowlers went one shot better 29pts to be Rink of the Week and take first place on ladder.
Although a long way to go and several strong sides in this division, interest will be high.
Both Bay Bad Boys and Moonlighters won 28pts each with the remaining Division two games being closer affairs with Happy Owls edging Triples by the odd couple of points and Owlpaca's gaining one shot-up to take honours over Ricochet Rollers.
Patriots, Great Bowls of Fire, Beach Walkers and Hi Six won their games in evenly matched games in Div 3.
Although in Division four most teams are finding their way, three plus one are setting the early pace with another win, this time over The three Gens.
Ladies Pennants October 27
Thursday Social Bowls results
Saturday Open Gender Pennants
Saturday, October 29 Social Bowls were sponsored by South Coast Signs and 28 players enjoyed the sunny day.
The winners were Vicki Roberts and Roger Hutchinson on 31 plus 13.
Second was Danny Wreford , Marg Maynard and Lyn Nottage on 31 plus 12.
Third was Pat O'Connell, Irene Wreford and Keith Robinson on 31 plus 5.
Men's Monthly Triples had a windy day to contend with Sponsors were St Louis Aged Care.
The winners were Graeme Robbertson, David Brown and Paul Horner on 57 plus 16.
Rolling into second was Paul Sparre, Dennis Osborne and Ray Green on 57 plus 13.
The South Coast Realty 1000 was co sponsored by FPAG and Oops Security with teams from Yankallilla, Victor Harbor, Goolwa and Port Elliot playing in reasonable weather.
The winners in Div 1 were, the Rosella's on 54 plus 7.
Seond was Three Bees on 53 plus 6.
Third was Three Amigos on 53 plus 4.
Winners of the losers Thunderbolts on 28 plus 9
Division two
Winners Sister Act on 57 plus 23.
Second was The Seekers on 56 plus 8.
Rolling into third was the Bay Cruisers on 55 plus 21.
Winners of the Losers The Rejects on 26 plus 3.
