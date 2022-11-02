Helping shape the town's future the Port Elliot Master Plan Community Consultation Sessions have been held and ideas are beginning to brew.
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 the community gathered at the Port Elliot RSL to help shape the master plan which is crucial for long-term planning of spaces, places and infrastructure.
Secretary for Port Elliot Town and Foreshore Improvement Association Inc, Geoff Mudge said it's still early, but a youthful input would be appreciated.
"At this stage we are not sure what to think, as the workshops have been to collect ideas from residents and to assess the needs of the town," Mr Mudge said.
"There are several items that are of importance such as: traffic flow, parking, and the village feel of the town and I'm sure lots of other matters will be raised.
"One problem we have is getting the younger residents in the town to contribute their ideas and we are looking at ways to involve them.
"Once we get a draft of the Master Plan we will be in a position to say how happy or unhappy we are with the proposal and we will be happy to provide some feedback then."
Alexandrina Council CEO, Nigel Morris said that there was an excellent turnout of people throughout the day to provide input into the workshop and to develop the ideas for Port Elliot's future.
"We were really happy with the attendance at both the Port Elliot and Middleton Master Plan community sessions. We're also really looking forward to the Milang workshops on Thursday, November 24," Mr Morris said.
The key outcomes of the workshop included:
Alexandrina Council said that there are several keys to the masterplan and they are to identify any land needed to accommodate future needs of the growing population from a residential, recreation, open space, commercial and industrial perspective.
Explore the social needs of a growing community and the associated services required.
Identify any infrastructure needs particularly focused on heavy vehicle routes and local traffic management, including car parking.
The protection and enhancement of the natural environment.
Analyse the public realm to ensure that an agreed theme is identified and carried through any future development.
Build on established facilities and tourism elements.
Ensure there is acknowledgment and incorporation of actions and outcomes of other council plans and strategies.
