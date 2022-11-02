The Times

The first Port Elliot Masterplan meetings have been held and a youthful touch to the town's future is being asked

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
November 2 2022 - 3:34am
The first sessions of the Port Elliot Master Plan consultation have been held at the Port Elliot RSL and the Port Elliot Town and Foreshore Improvement Association are seeking input by the town's next generation. Picture, Alexandrina Council.

Helping shape the town's future the Port Elliot Master Plan Community Consultation Sessions have been held and ideas are beginning to brew.

