High water flows through the Murray River have created delays in the Beacon 19 Boat Ramp upgrade

By Matt Welch
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:30pm
Delays to the Beacon 19 Boat Ramp upgrades are due to high water flows through the Murray River. Picture, File.

With boating facilities set for a big improvement in Goolwa, there has been a delay in the $1.3 million upgrade to the Beacon 19 Boat Ramp.

