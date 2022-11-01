With boating facilities set for a big improvement in Goolwa, there has been a delay in the $1.3 million upgrade to the Beacon 19 Boat Ramp.
Work to modernise the 40-year-old structure was announced in April 2022 with Alexandrina Council welcoming and matching the State Government's $650,000 grant from the Economic Stimulus funding program.
A spokesperson from Alexandrina Council said that "unfortunately there have been some delays to the project."
"The delays are from the high water flows through the Murray River with the new completion period now at the end of March 2023," the spokesperson said.
"The upgrade works to the Beacon 19 Boat Ramp have now commenced with the removal of the aged infrastructure underway.
"Next will follow the dredging to allow the new jetty to be constructed. We are working with State Government to ensure the dredging processes will ensure no environmental impacts are caused by the works."
