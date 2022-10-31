In the earliest years of settlement around Encounter Bay and the surrounding districts and before towns were established, entertainment and recreation were home spun or connected to religious pursuits.
Then a usual week in a family's life would have revolved around tending to the household chores and working to provide food for the family during the daylight hours and then retiring for the night after the sun had set.
Oh, how things have changed today! No smart TV or electronic games!
On Sundays, there would be gatherings with the rest of the community for the weekly sermon, which would have been a welcome rest day and a highlight of the week.
In my readings I discovered a major highlight which became an annual event for the settlement was a District Ploughing Match.
They were first introduced as a method of encouraging good techniques in ploughing and an important social event as well for the rural communities.
One of our National Trust members had a great-great-grandfather as one of the judges, so has read and heard a lot about this annual match.
After the first match ever held at a property to the west of Rosetta Head (the Bluff), they retired to a Men's Dinner which was held in the local hotel at the Encounter Bay's Fountain Inn for what was reported as being 'a sumptuous dinner'.
Subsequent dinners would have been held at hotels in Yankalilla or Goolwa, depending on where the venue for the match was held that year.
Entry to the competition was 10s 6d, but for boys it was only 5s.
At 9 o'clock on the morning of the match numbered lots of measured land were drawn and allocated to the entrants before they could start their ploughing.
Each furrow had to be 9" wide and 4" deep and the 1/2 acre lot had to be finished by 3pm.
The judges did not appear on the ground until after the match and the ploughs had been removed, so they did not know which competitor had ploughed the individual lots.
There were different categories to cater for the various entrants, swing ploughs with bullocks, ploughs with horses, iron ploughs, wooden ploughs, or a plough of any description and a category for boys.
The winners not only had a cash prize of £5 for the best in each of the categories, but also an opportunity to capitalize on breeding form their plough horse or bullock for a price.
I believe that it was from the continual popularity of these matches the Southern Agricultural Society was formed, and the ploughing matches became more comprehensive to include the showing of stock.
Later, they stopped the ploughing and increased the exhibits to include local produce, baking, flowers, games, and competitions.
Competitions, such as gymkanas, quoits, bicycle races and more.
So, it was a kind of merging from one to another that has resulted in what we have today and now call The Show.
The establishment of towns, Encounter Bay, Port Victor, Pt Elliot, Middleton and Goolwa, gave rise to more groups being involved in the organisation of events in the community and so the social and recreational activities available for the area grew in variety and popularity.
Regattas, shooting, agricultural shows, horse racing, football, golf, tennis, croquet, bowls, boating, swimming and more all became a big part of the annual calendar.
These also became a great attraction for the visitors who were swarming to the area during the summer months.
All of which aided these organisations financially so they could expand and in so doing added a boost to the local economy.
Today we can benefit from these organisations and enjoy the social interaction, recreation, and sometimes very competitive events they have to offer.
But, all thanks must go to the forefathers of Encounter Bay, way back, who saw the need and a way to improve ploughing techniques!
To find out more or to just have look at the displays visit us at the Victor Harbor National Trust Museum and see what we have to offer.
