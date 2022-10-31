The Times

Encounter Bay early settlers create their own fun

SH
By Sharon Hansen
October 31 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the earliest years of settlement around Encounter Bay and the surrounding districts and before towns were established, entertainment and recreation were home spun or connected to religious pursuits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.