For 25 years the Caring Neighbourhood Program has been bringing together older people to give them support and a place to connect with others.
Targeting people aged over 65 years it is a project that has helped those who are feeling isolated or disconnected in their community.
The program was celebrated with a special anniversary event held with clients and volunteers getting together on Friday, October 21.
City of Victor Harbor acting chief executive officer Karen Rokicinski said over the years the program had the support of council staff, elected members, community members and volunteers.
"I would like to say an enormous thank you to everyone who has been part of the program since it commenced," she said.
"The Caring Neighbourhood Program is a highly valued initiative in our community, helping to support and connect individuals that may otherwise be quite isolated and vulnerable.
"Every single day, for a quarter of a century, someone in the local community has received support as part of the Caring Neighbourhood Program.
"This anniversary is definitely something worth celebrating!"
The program has core values of sense of community, companionship and friendship through meaningful activity.
Some of the activities undertaken include:
The project began as a pilot program in 1994 which was based in Willunga, and in 1997 it was extended to the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Currently, the City of Victor Harbor co-funds the program with Commonwealth Home Support funding and all clients are assessed for eligibility and referred through My Aged Care.
The project is facilitated by council staff who visit clients to ascertain their needs and manage the valuable team of volunteers.
- Details: For more information about the Caring Neighbourhood Program visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/ageingwell
