Economic development, infrastructure needs, regional liveability and managing growth pressures are some of the main points which are addressed in a new strategic plan for the region.
The Regional Development Australia, Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu & Kangaroo Island board adopted its Strategic Regional Plan 2022-2025 (SRP) on October 27, after consultation and research with stakeholders such as the local government, industries, business owners, commerce and community groups.
Analysis by the RDA AHFKI included the socio-economic and infrastructure needs of the region.
Chief executive officer Damien Cooke said communities would benefit from the plan.
"The Strategic Regional Plan will be an important guide for RDA AHFKI's future work, but also a key reference for many other regional stakeholders during their own planning exercises," Mr Cooke said.
The three strategic priorities are:
Growing Regional Productivity
Good public infrastructure is critical for increasing productivity of supply chains and market access and for the liveability of communities to facilitate social inclusion, employment, place-making and amenity, and increased resilience.
Enhancing Regional Innovation and Preparedness
Help the community with the ability to withstand, adapt, and recover. In recent years there has been significant drought, bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now increased geo-political and world economic uncertainty.
Four key disruptors have been identified as critical areas for the region to become more innovative and resilient - climate change, demographic change, digitisation and demand for skilled workforce.
Strengthening Competitive Industry Sectors
Some industry sectors are more highly specialised, competitive, and export-orientated with, tourism, manufacturing, and agriculture the priority sectors targeted for continued further expansion.
Details: The Strategic Regional Plan 2022-2025 is available at rdahc.com.au/about-us/reports
