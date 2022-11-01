The Times
A lot of land in Port Elliot has sold for a staggering $1,650,000 and is believed to be a record for a vacant block this size on the Fleurieu or even the State

By Matt Welch
November 1 2022 - 9:00pm
The postage stamp with a view! South Coast Realty's, Ken Ninnis said his phone blew up so quickly with questions about the vacent block of land that he nearly had to switch it off. Picture, Matt Welch.

A piece of rare earth in Port Elliot has garnered a lot of attention, and eventually sold for a jaw-dropping record price.

