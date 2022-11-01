A piece of rare earth in Port Elliot has garnered a lot of attention, and eventually sold for a jaw-dropping record price.
Listed on Wednesday, September, 21 and set for auction on Tuesday, October 25, the postage stamp vacant block at 6 Merrilli Place measures at 383m2 has sold for a staggering $1,650,000.
South Coast Realty's Ken Ninnis said his phone blew up so quickly with questions and offers.
"On going live, enquiries went through the roof and into "outer space"," Mr Ninnis said.
"Within five minutes of it going live online, I had inquiries. By the end of the day, around 4.45pm I nearly switched the phone off!
"There were multiple offers on the table within 48 hours and the block was sold under auction conditions on September 28, 2022."
When the final buying price was settled, Ken said he believed it would have to be a record for a vacant block of that size on the Fleurieu, or even the State.
"I've checked out land sold prices in Adelaide, over the last couple of years, even Esplanade blocks at Glenelg, Brighton and West Beach way and they don't compare in square meterage to Merrilli Place," Mr Ninnis said.
"This land is very rare to buy. The last few years there's only been a handful of places like this to buy in the Port Elliot area.
"It's the premium destination to holiday in South Australia. This price will set a benchmark for other blocks of land that do become available.
"It's definitely set the benchmark for surrounding areas and Port Elliot.
"There's hardly any land available, and they're not making any more of it."
Ken said he was not aware of what would be built on the land as yet, but the previous owner did have a plan in the works.
"They had a great concept plan which was going to be a single storey at the front, two storey at the back," Mr Ninnis said.
"They had approval for it, a lot of hoops were jumped through to get it approved and consideration for neighbours and such, but now it's sold to another owner.
"It goes to show that the market is still pretty strong down this way and it's still going well.
"We're coming into the silly spring season and it's really set the tone for what might be happening in the area."
