Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

DISCOVER THE CLASSICS
Shakespeare Group
Friday, November 4, Victor Harbor Public Library, 2pm-4pm. There's no doubt he's a bit of a puzzler at times but Valerie Lillington will bring his work to life if you'd like to get to know his work better, no need to book, everyone welcome.
WORKING BEE
Friends of Banksia Park
Saturday, November 5, from 8.30am, behind Normanville Mitre 10. The group is organising some weeding in the park. If you are interested in helping for an hour or so, just turn up with your favourite weeding implement.
SOUND OF MUSIC
Middleton Jazz Festival
Saturday, November 5, Abbotts Reserve, Middleton. Enjoy eight world class jazz bands over eight magical hours at Middleton Jazz in the Park. Tickets and Information at https://middletonsa.com.au/middleton-jazz/
VEGGIE SWAP
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Saturday, November 5, 9.30am at Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville. People come together and swap their surplus produce in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, November 6, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/GoolwaWharfRotaryMarkets
OPEN GARDEN
Goolwa Rotary Club
Sunday, November 6, 10am-7pm. 1 Thornbury St Goolwa. Enjoy the Rotary Club's open garden day with live music, wine tasting and sales, seedling and plant sales, and food available. Entry $5, under 15 free.
30TH BIRTHDAY FUN
Goolwa Church of Christ
Tuesday, November 8, Church of Christ Friendship Centre, starts 10.15am, activities such as table tennis, carpet bowls, crafts, chats, and if there is enough people there will be cards and singing.
REPAIR CAFE
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Thursday, November 10, Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville, from 1pm. Afternoon of sewing and creating new items such as produce and shopping bags from recycled fabric. Afternoon tea available, register on 8558 3644 or just drop in.
EVENT LISTING
What's On
Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to editor@victorHarbortimes.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Times.
