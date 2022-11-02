Results of the Links Lady Bay Golf competitions, from October 26-29
Oct 26 - Ladies Stableford Red Ts
Winner Mel Phillips 33; Heather Shekle 32, Kerrie Fitzgerald 31, Jackie Mazzocato 28.
Oct 25 - Stableford White/Red Ts
Jono Brown 39; Glen McGough 36; Brenton Bosco-White 36; Ric Shekle 36; Rob Ferrall 36; Jeremy Austin 36
Oct 23-29 - Stableford White/Red Ts
Tim Bagnall 38; Adam Trimmer 36; Christine Trimmer 35; Simon Norris 32
Oct 29 - Mixed Competition
Men's par A grade: Sunny Kookana +5; Simon Connelly +2; Jono Comas +2
Men's par B grade: Simon Fox +1; Michael Adair +1; John Fletcher square
Men's par C grade: Peter Marks +2; Cam Bridgman square; David Faggotter square
Ladies Par Red Ts: Mel Phillips +1; Vicki Trabilsie -1; Deb James -1
NTP: 8th - Kerri Fitzgerald; 15th - Ali Saliu; 17th - Mark Carn
Longest putt: Peter Marks.
To send your sporting results and articles to The Times email them to editor.victorharbortimes.com.au or phone 0419 842 727.
