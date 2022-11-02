Goolwa Black grabs win

In round four of the Great Southern Bowls Association matches there were some tight matches played.
In division one Goolwa Black had a one-shot win over home side Willunga 62-61.
It was the team of Robert Kaplan, Kym Richardson, Kym Kotz and L John Lynch who gave their side the winning lead by defeating their opponents 25-17.
Yankalilla scored a three-shot win over Goolwa White 60-57 with both sides having one good win in the teams.
It came down to Yankalilla's team of Craig Bartlett, Shaun Betts, Mark Tynan and skipper John Carroll to secure the match by defeating the White team 21-19.
In other matches Encounter Bay defeated home side Victor Harbor 61-54, Clarendon had a good win at home against Port Elliot 70-58 and Strathalbyn was triumphant over McLaren Vale 74-44.
Scores in division two were not as close, with the match between home side Myponga and Victor Harbor Blue having a 12-shot margin, with the visitors scoring a win 62-50.
In the other matches Encounter Bay Gold lost to Langhorne Creek 43-61, while McLaren Vale defeated Willunga 65-44 and Victor Harbor White was triumphant over Port Elliot 60-39.
It was a mixed bag of results in the division three competition with Victor Harbor grabbing a 14-shot win over Milang 65-51.
In other matches Strathalbyn defeated McLaren Vale Blue 73-53, Port Elliot lost to Yankalilla 48-61 and Alding have a good win over McLaren Vale Gold 55-45.
In another close match Clarendon took a five-shot win over Goolwa, 61-56.
Yankalilla could not get over Encounter Bay Gold 45-60, while Goolwa drew with Victor Harbor 59-all and McLaren Vale had a good win over Port Elliot 91-42.
Encounter Bay Blue defeated Strathalbyn 71-48 and Langhorne Creek had a strong win over 74-34.
Myponga had a close win over McLaren Vale 62-59 and Aldinga Bay lost to Goolwa Black 48-78.
Victor Harbor defeated Strathalbyn 71-48 and and Goolwa White had a 20-shot win 73-53.
Port Elliot Red went down to McLaren Vale 33-44, Milang Blue had a good win over Langhorne Creek 58-19 and Encounter Bay took home the points by defeating Yankalilla 51-25.
Other winners were Aldinga Bay Blue over Aldinga Bay White 57-29; Milang White over Strathalbyn 35-41, Port Elliot Black over Myponga 48-24.
