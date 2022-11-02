The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Breaking

The team formerly known as McLaren Football Club have announced a new title after their Annual General Meeting

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moving forward, the team formerly known as McLaren Football Club will now go by, McLaren Districts Football Club. Picture, Matt Welch.

For 24 years they've been known throughout the Great Southern Football League as the McLaren Football Club and now after their Annual General Meeting (AGM) the club will boast a new name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.