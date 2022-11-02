For 24 years they've been known throughout the Great Southern Football League as the McLaren Football Club and now after their Annual General Meeting (AGM) the club will boast a new name.
The McLaren Football Club was formed in 1998 after the merger of the McLaren Flat and McLaren Vale Football Clubs, along with the McLaren Districts Junior Football Club.
As the dust settled, out formed the club named The McLaren Football Club.
President of the club, Darren Lines announced the new name on Wednesday, October 2, 2022 and explained why the name change happened and how it all came to be.
"Over the past few years we have noticed an increase in the number of opposition supporters, clubs, media, and the GSFL itself, referring to the club as the McLaren Vale Football Club," Mr Lines said.
"This could be partly due to the location and we acknowledge the importance of all three clubs that participated in the merger and want to be proactive in maintaining this recognition.
"A motion was put forward at the 2021 Club AGM to amend the name of the club to McLaren Districts Football Club, in recognition of the whole region in which the club operates.
"A decision was made to review this over the following 12 months, and the motion was passed to alter the name with a majority vote, at the recent AGM."
Mr Lines also addressed how the change will now recognise a wider audience within the club and also assured fans, members and players about the look the team will represent moving into the future.
"Whilst we understand that some in the wider community may not understand, or necessarily agree with the change, the club's members implemented the change to recognise, not only the McLaren Vale area, but our wider community, and in particular the other two clubs that are part of our proud history," Mr Lines said.
"Our logo, with just a small change to the wording, and colours will remain as they currently are."
