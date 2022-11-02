A Fleurieu Peninsula area that attracts up to tens of thousands of visitors each year is set for a $4.2 million road safety package.
Stunning scenery, beautiful wines and safer roads, the McLaren Vale region is set for safety improvements for 21 of the area's intersections.
The locations considered for the proposed treatments will see a compact roundabout, the first of its kind to be investigated in South Australia for the intersection of Chalk Hill Road, Olivers Road and Field Street.
Teardrop-shaped islands on side-road approaches, to make drivers more aware that they need to either stop or give way, Rural Junction Active Warning Signage (RJAWS) which detects when vehicles are approaching an intersection and then activates flashing warning signs to improve driver awareness and enhanced warning signs and rumble strips.
The announcement was made by South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas and Member for Mawson Leon Bignell in the lead up to the March state election.
Mr Bignell said that the area was shattered last year when there was a series of fatal and serious injury crashes in the McLaren Vale region caused by inattention or poor driving.
"Despite me writing to the Liberal Government, nothing was done to improve safety. So I worked with Peter Malinauskas, Stephen Mullighan and Tom Koutsantonis and they backed a $4.2m project which we took to the state election to make 21 local intersections safer," Mr Bignell.
"It has been terrific to see the high level of cooperation between the state government and the City of Onkaparinga as we all strive to save lives and reduce serious crash numbers."
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) is working collaboratively with the City of Onkaparinga to review the proposed treatments following the council's 2021 intersection audit and advocacy efforts.
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Tom Koutsantonis said that McLaren Vale is one of the most popular wine regions in South Australia, attracting tens of thousands of visitors every year which leads to high levels of traffic.
"Many drivers are unfamiliar with the roads, which has resulted in frequent accidents, some with tragic consequences," Mr Koutsantonis said.
"We are pleased to be working with the City of Onkaparinga to deliver on our election commitment to make these roads safer by implementing innovative solutions, some of which have never been used before in SA.
"The South Australian Government is also delivering the duplication of Main South Road and Victor Harbor Road which, combined with these 21 intersection upgrades, will ensure drivers can enjoy a safer journey to, from and around this stunning region."
Designs are expected to be completed in 2023, with upgrades anticipated to be completed by June 2024.
A map of the intersections and information about the proposed treatments can be found at yoursay.onkaparinga.sa.gov.au.
