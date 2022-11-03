Sue Hoskin has a passion for art and it shows in her pieces - whether it is a small colourful flower pot or a mural that covers an entire wall.
Her mosaic work spans more than 27 years and can been seen as artwork such as vases, murals, home commissions and so much more.
Originally from Millicent, she has lived on the Sunshine Coast, in Queensland, for 35 years, before returning to South Australia for family reasons.
Ms Hoskin, who is currently helping with a community project in Victor Harbor, said she became enamoured with mosaic work after a friendly discussion.
"I got into it with a girlfriend of mine who said 'let's have a go at this' one day, and I didn't stop," she said.
"It's very infectious, and very therapeutic as well."
In being able to create such intricate mosaic work, Ms Hoskin credits her mother with honing some of her skills.
"I was brought up doing a lot of jigsaw puzzles with my Mum and I think that's really helped me, along with my drawing as well," she said.
Among some of the wonderful work Ms Hoskin has created, many of her commissioned works are on display to the public.
"I have done quite large pieces for floor and wall areas, such as commercial mosaics in restaurants and cafes," she said.
"My largest three (pieces) being at the Cooroy RSL (QLD), which I did a large mirror for the reception area 18 years ago and then they called upon me to do three large mosaics on the outside of the building.
"That was depicting the Army, the Women's Services, the Navy and the Airforce. That was meant to be for the 100 years of Anzacs."
Ms Hoskin said it takes about five to six hours to create pieces such as vases with processes such as cutting the materials, glueing and grouting.
But her larger pieces can take quite a bit longer.
"The three (murals) I did for the RSL took probably a year in the process because COVID came along as well which meant I had to do the installation differently, so it took a little bit longer."
When asked about her favourite piece Ms Hoskin said it was difficult as she had many.
"I have lots of favourite pieces, I do really like the mirror I did for the RSL in the reception area,' she said.
Ms Hoskin has been busy getting ready for her latest exhibition, at the Bendigo Bank Victor Harbor Connect Victor premises.
"This exhibition came along because I was doing a community project, which I am in the process still," she said.
"Previously I had exhibited at the Twantin Community Bendigo Bank in Queensland ... I thought I would try this one out and the Victor Harbor Bendigo Bank has a lovely space here.
"People can purchase anything that is here (at the exhibition) and I also take commissions work as well ... that can be almost anything."
When asked about her next venture, Ms Hoskin said she had started to think about planning another showing.
"I think I'm going to start collaborating pieces for another exhibition which may be at a winery," she said.
- Details: People can view the exhibition will be on show at the Bendigo Bank Connect Victor building, 138 Hindmarsh Road, Victor Harbor on weekdays from 10am-4pm, until December 9, with the opening held on November 9 between 10am-12noon.
For more information visit www.sumosaic.com or phone 0422 594 564.
