Meet the Locals

Mosaic artist

By Sharon Hansen
Updated November 3 2022 - 1:28pm, first published 12:30pm
Artist Sue Hoskin is exhibiting her mosaic work at the Bendigo Bank Connect Victor premises until December 9. Picture by Sharon Hansen.

Sue Hoskin has a passion for art and it shows in her pieces - whether it is a small colourful flower pot or a mural that covers an entire wall.

