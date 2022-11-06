Every Wednesday, between 11am and 1pm, at the Activity Centre in the Goolwa Uniting Church, Collingwood Street, volunteers provide a meal for anyone who is looking for a way to connect with others in the community.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Wednesday Community Lunch (WCL) recommenced in September 2021, with the numbers being welcomed rising to around 35 to 40 currently.
People are free come on a walk-in basis.
Program coordinator Jennie said it was great to see friendships developing around the tables as people shared a meal.
'Wednesday Community Lunch (WCL) is a safe and welcoming place for all people, whether church goers or members of the broader Goolwa community," she said.
"Providing such an environment, along with well presented nutritious meals on a weekly basis, says to all that they are loved and valued."
The lunch is well supported by local business and community groups.
These include members of services offered in Goolwa such as NDIS, mental health support and carer support, as well as the local service clubs, Goolwa Foodland and Woolworths.
The meal consists of soup, main course and fruit for dessert and is served at about 12noon.
A cuppa and sweet treat for morning tea is available between 11am and 11.45am.
On the first Wednesday of the month local musicians visit on a voluntary basis to provide entertainment, playing easy listening music while the meal is taking place.
A recent innovation is the return of a barista, enabling those who come to enjoy a great cup of coffee with their morning tea.
On Wednesday December 14, WCL will be serving morning tea and a three-course Christmas-themed meal for anyone who wishes to attend.
Starting at 10am for morning tea, the main meal will be served around 12noon and there will entertainment on the day.
There will be a small gift for each person who comes to the meal, to spread the meaning of the season.
The members of Goolwa Uniting Church donate some of these items or money to this outreach.
However, due to high anticipated numbers (around 90 people attended in 2021), organisers are asking that people let the Open Door know they will be coming on that day by contacting the church office on 8555 2589.
Any regular attendees to WCL can let Jennie know at the next few lunches.
There is a cap of 100 people that can be catered for on December 14th.
The volunteers of Community lunch look forward to seeing anyone who would like to come for a meal in the next few weeks or for the Christmas lunch.
There will be a short closure between December 15 and January 10 while the volunteers take a well deserved break with the first meal in January 2023 set for January 11.
IN FOCUS: Not-for-profit community groups can contact The Times to highlight events, meetings or focus on their work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.