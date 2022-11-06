The Times
Sharing meals, friendship brings Goolwa community together

By Marilyn Warren
November 6 2022 - 5:00pm
Guests enjoyed catching up at last year's Wednesday Community Lunch Christmas meal. Picture supplied.

Every Wednesday, between 11am and 1pm, at the Activity Centre in the Goolwa Uniting Church, Collingwood Street, volunteers provide a meal for anyone who is looking for a way to connect with others in the community.

