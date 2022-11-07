Uncertain times for SA wine grape growers

There will be uncertain times ahead for South Australian wine grape growers with the future of the 2023 vintage on shaky ground, according to Rural Business Support.
Changes to growers' income will include an increase in shipping and freight costs, China's wine trade tariff, drop in market value and oversupply issues.
RBS chief executive officer Brett Smith said growers should act before the start of vintage so they can assess the impacts to their business.
"We have found that business owners who consider possible cashflow scenarios and think practically about their options in different situations are usually better prepared to work through their business challenges," he said.
Mr Smith said growers with expiring contracts may have to make some hard decisions such as surplus fruit being put on the ground, resting vines and not having contracts renewed.
"We hope that by thinking through some options and preparing contingency plans for the immediate future wine grape growers and agricultural contractors for the wine industry will be better prepared for Vintage 2023," he said.
Growers and wine industry stakeholders can contact RBS on 1800 836 211 for more details.
