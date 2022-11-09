Goolwa White grabs four-shot win against Clarendon

Great Southern bowlers took to the greens to enjoy some sunshine on Saturday, November 5, with round five of open pennants.
In the closest division one game the visiting team of Goolwa White had a four-shot win over Clarendon, 55-51.
It was the Goolwa White team of Jan Southby, John Anderson, Anne Wood and skipper John Doyle who gave their side the winning margin by defeating their opponents 19-13.
There were some big wins in the other matches with McLaren Vale defeating Willunga 67-43, Goolwa Black taking the win against Victor Harbor 64-40 and Port Elliot having a 24-shot win over Strathalbyn 69-45.
Encounter Bay secured points after defeating Yankalilla at home 67-51, with skipper Leo Staak and his team of Greg Davis, Paul Sparre and Graeme Robertson grabbing a rink win of 26-12.
In a home town showdown, Victor Harbor Blue took home the win by defeating Victor Harbor White by 11 shots, 64-53.
There were a couple of close games which down to the wire, as Encounter Bay Blue defeated Willunga 57-55 and Myponga was triumphant by two shots over McLaren Vale 64-62.
Langhorne Creek had a good win against home side Goolwa, 64-56, and Port Elliot was able to secure a big win over Encounter Bay Golf 76-41.
Port Elliot skippers Terry Hogg, William May and Elmore Schumacher shared the load with good wins on all rinks.
Three of the five home sides scored wins in division three matches across the association.
Clarendon had a good win over McLaren Vale Blue, 67-49, while Milang rolled home by 14 shots against Port Elliot, 73-59.
McLaren Vale Gold defeated Victor Harbor, 61-45, with big wins on two rinks, lead by skippers Heath Raymond and Guy Close.
In the other two matches Goolwa went down to Yankalilla 47-64 and Strathalbyn defeated home side Aldinga Bay 52-44.
There were some tight matches in this round of division four, as Langhorne Creek defeated home side Victor Harbor by three shots, 62-59 and Encounter Bay Blue had a two-shot win over Yankalilla 52-50.
It was the team of skipper Gerald Roberts, Graham Cullen, Bill Tonkin and Judy Zanker which helped the Langhorne Creek team grab the points with a rink win of 28-19.
In other matches Goolwa were triumphant against home side Strathalbyn 69-45, while Port Elliot secured a win over Willunga 60-40 and Encounter Bay Gold took care of the McLaren Vale team 70-42.
Goolwa White was able to grab a win over home side Victor Harbor 59-37 in their division five match, while Strathalbyn went down to Aldinga Bay 54-66.
Yankalilla was able to get a win over McLaren Vale, 64-52 in their match and in a close game Willunga defeated Goolwa Black 55-51.
In the closest margin, Myponga went down to Clarendon 53-54, with the team of skipper Pam Seddon, Jenny Wood, Lloyd Bennetts and Frank Seddon winning their rink 17 shots to 12 to get their side over the line.
The visiting Port Elliot teams did not have a good day as both went down in their division six matches.
Goolwa had a win over Pt Elliot Black 37-29 while Aldinga Bay Blue defeated Pt Elliot Red by 13 shots, 40-27.
Victor Harbor had a good win over Yankalilla 41-33, with skippers Ray Watson and Trevor Urlwin having success on their rinks.
Aldinga Bay White went down to visiting side Encounter Bay 22-41, while Milang Blue took care of McLaren Vale 64-21.
Milang White had a good day out against Langhorne Creek, winning 43-31 and Strathalbyn managed to get a win over Myponga 43-29.
