The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

"Huge land grab' for renewable-energy projects as Australia moves toward emissions targets

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated November 7 2022 - 10:16am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wind towers stand tall over farmland. Photo by Shutterstock

EDITORIAL by Greg Mayfield

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.