Time is running out for community members to vote in the upcoming South Australian Local Government elections.
To make sure your vote counts, eligible voters will need to drop their election paperwork at their local council office as the option for posting no longer viable with the closing date of Thursday, November 10.
Voting slips will need to be delivered to council offices before 5pm.
For more information about ballot paper formality, and to see examples of formal and informal ballots
Counting and scrutiny of the votes will take place on Saturday, November 12, starting at 9am.
When the count has been completed the Deputy Returning Officer will make a provisional declaration of the result.
In some circumstances an unsuccessful candidate may request a recount in writing within 72 hours of the provisional declaration with the request going before the Returning Officer for a decision.
Where a recount is conducted, the Returning Officer, in accordance with the result of the recount, makes a final declaration.
For more information on the 2022 council electiongs visit https://www.councilelections.sa.gov.au
