Several Fleurieu Peninsula businesses have received a seal of approval after they achieved placings in the 2022 South Australia Tourism Awards which were presented last week.
Achieving a place in award categories were local businesses, Kool Tours, Kimbolton Wines, Beach Huts Middleton, Carriage of Occasion, De Groot Coffee and Big Duck Boat Tours.
Kool Tours owner, Mark Koolmatrie was exhilarated when he heard Kool Tours called for a Gold Medal SA Tourism Award for best Aboriginal Tourism product.
"All of a sudden, people who didn't know who we are now know who we are, and they want a piece of it," Mr Koolmatrie said.
"It's been a whirlwind since Thursday night. Getaway, Channel 9, and a film crew from the UK. It's been a full on weekend.
"We've worked so hard to get to this point. We've done all this off of our own backs. We had no financial support from the government, however we've had great people and agencies who have been there for us.
"We've shown we're not a fly by night, but an authentic business and in it for the right reasons. You don't enter these things for the accolades, we wanted to show we're an authentic presence in the Fleurieu and that's now been validated."
Beach Huts Middleton achieved silver in the 4-4.5 Star Deluxe Accommodation and owner Dave Palmer couldn't be more proud of the team's hard work and achievement.
"Last year Beach Huts Middleton were awarded the Hall of fame for the 3-3.5 Star Accommodation and also achieved Gold at the National awards and we were delighted to achieve the Silver this year in our new category 4-4.5 Star Deluxe Accommodation," Mr Palmer said.
"We have recently celebrated our 20-year anniversary at the Beach Huts Middleton and we are proud of our product and our region, it has been and still is an exciting journey.
"We would like to congratulate all the other participants from the Fleurieu, we would like to thank our guests, all our staff past and present, and Alexandrina Council for the support they have provided during the awards process."
Alexandrina Council chief executive officer Nigel Morris congratulated the Alexandrina based winners and participants.
"This is an outstanding result for the local tourism businesses who participated in the Business Alexandrina award readiness mentoring program delivered in partnership with the Tourism Industry Council SA (TiCSA) this year," Mr Morris said.
"This is the second year that Business Alexandrina has partnered with TiCSA to deliver this program.
"It is great to share in their success and we see that the ongoing delivery of the Business Alexandrina program is an important part of Alexandrina's Economic Development Strategy going forward.
"Alexandrina Council was the first local council to establish a partnership with the Tourism Industry Council to strategically support its local businesses. This support has produced a record number of finalists for Alexandrina in the SA Tourism Awards for the second year in a row.
"I am proud to see our Business Alexandrina Team supporting local businesses and that we also received industry recognition in the Tourism Development Program winners for the 2022 Local Government Professionals Leadership Excellence Award earlier this year."
The awards were presented at the Adelaide Convention Centre on Thursday, November 3.
