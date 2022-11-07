National Mental Health Month has seen the Fleurieu Families team embrace the connection between art and wellbeing resulting in an art exhibition held in Victor Harbor.
Art is known to activate reward pathways in the brain, reduce stress, lower anxiety levels and improve mood and the City of Victor Harbor took the opportunity to help promote these benefits by inviting community members to participate in art classes hosted by artist and arts psychotherapist, Jane Smeets, at Coral Street Art Space.
The classes were titled 'Hope through finding our happy place', and each participant created an artwork of their own.
The art that was created during the classes was then presented at an exhibition held on Thursday, 27 October 2022 at Connect Victor.
Artist Jane Smeets said art is a visual language inclusive of all ages, gender, abilities, and cultures.
"Creative expression is vital for connection with our thoughts, feelings, perceptions with outer realities and life experiences," Ms Smeets said.
"It provides an opportunity to create meaning and share our stories and a life lived."
City of Victor Harbor Acting Chief Executive Officer, Karen Rokicinski, said the art exhibition was a great success.
"Council was very proud to host this event," Ms Rokicinski said.
"Well done to all the families that took part and created some amazing art pieces."
All Donations went towards Skylight Mental Health and were also collected on the night.
This project was supported with a Mental Health Month Grant from the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network and Mental Health Coalition South Australia.
