Ways drivers can cut down on fuel costs

With the high fuel prices, anything you can do to drive more efficiently and to help improve your vehicle's fuel economy is worthwhile. Picture Shutterstock.

That petrol guzzler, housed for free in your best shed, needs to start earning its keep, or at least saving you a few dollars where you can. So just what can you do differently to ensure the cost of living crisis doesn't arrive at your door too soon?

Nick Drewe, financial expert at WeThrift says there are at least five initiatives drivers can take to cut down on their fuel costs.

1. Inflate your tyres to the right pressure

If you have the incorrect tyre pressure, you'll be using more fuel to keep your car running smoothly.



This is because of the added friction while driving that comes from a misshapen tyre.

To know what the recommended tyre pressure is for your vehicle, first check your vehicle handbook, or the vehicle manufacturer's suggestions.

Sometimes the pressure could be printed either in the sill of the driver's door or on the inside of the fuel tank flap.

2. Drive smoothly

One of the easiest ways to save on fuel is to drive in a smooth manner. Picture a peach under your accelerator and be sure to accelerate smoothly. Don't damage that fruit if you can help it!



Also avoid stomping on the brakes to limit your fuel consumption. Shifting gears from time to time can also help you to avoid throwing away your fuel. If you're driving a new model, check if your vehicle has a gear-shift indicator, as this will inform you of the most economical and efficient point to change your gear.

3. Use cashback schemes and loyalty cards

Various petrol stations and supermarkets offer cashback schemes and loyalty cards to encourage customers to use their services.

Every time you buy fuel at a particular station, you simply have to swipe your loyalty card and points are then awarded.

4. Select your sat nav app carefully

If you're driving in an unfamiliar location, make sure you use a sat nav to avoid going in circles and wasting your running costs.



Sat navs are great devices for saving money because they will show you the quickest route to your destination.

They can also work in real time and help you avoid getting stuck in traffic jams, and some models will even select the most economical route to help you avoid fuel-stealing obstacles such as large hills and heavy stop-start traffic.

Motorists will be pleased to know that there is a new 'eco-friendly routing' feature on Google Maps, which instructs drivers on the most economical route to take.



Let the technology work for you and save money on fuel at the same time.

5. Reduce your car's load

Just what have you got in the boot or behind the backseat? It's worth checking because carrying heavy loads in the car can make your vehicle use more fuel than usual.