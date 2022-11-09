EvokeAg 2023 announces line-up for event Advertising Feature

EvokeAg will be back in 2023 with a massive line-up announced. Picture supplied.

Building on the success of two sell-out events, AgriFutures Australia has secured a stellar line-up of talent for its much-anticipated EvokeAg 2023 event.

To be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre on February 21-22, EvokeAg 2023 Down to Earth will bring the agrifood tech community together to discuss how global agrifood innovation and tech intersect to impact our food, farmers and the natural resources which sustain them.

The jam-packed two-day program involves close to 100 speakers from eight different countries, who'll lead 1500 delegates on a deep dive into the issues, trends and opportunities that will shape food and farming into the future.

"The 2023 EvokeAg program has been carefully constructed to review the needs of our rural industries and challenge our perception of what the sector can achieve in the next five to 10 years," AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey says.



"The team has worked hard to gather the world's best change agents in one room - entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, researchers, and producers - who will inspire new ways of thinking and drive a more profitable, productive, and sustainable future for Australian agriculture."

Off the back of the cancellation of EvokeAg 2021 and 2022 events, Mr Harvey believes next year's event will play an even more crucial role in catalysing globally relevant conversations about the future of food and farming.

"Our 2023 event is a celebration of the agritech innovations - and innovative thinking - that can change the way we produce food and fibre," he says.

Across two-days, speakers will challenge the agricultural and fisheries sectors to push the boundaries of what's possible - tackling questions like:

Can entrepreneurs, investors and social change agents deliver the radical change needed to feed a growing population, sustainably?

How traditional practices are intersecting with innovation to create market demand for indigenous products?

Can synbio transform ag - one cell at a time?

Is on-farm data just a 'digital distraction,' or can producers leverage it to achieve big results?

Can autonomous agriculture pay for itself on-farm?

How can we maximise Australia's $13B protein opportunity?

Can we meet consumer demands for carbon neutral clothes?

Can cow-free milk benefit dairy farmers?

Are we doing enough on biosecurity to safeguard the sector's $100B future?

For the third consecutive year, Elders has come onboard as the Platinum Partner for EvokeAg 2023. With its focus on driving agrifood innovation, EvokeAg is a natural alignment for the Elders brand, and an even neater fit for the proud South Australian-born agribusiness giant.

Another proud South Australian is Penny Schulz, a beef and sheep producer and avid adopter of agritech solutions to improve productivity.



"I am excited to be attending next year's evokeAG. event, to hear firsthand from innovators whose tech could further boost productivity and efficiency and also help us to achieve our farm sustainability goals," she says.

EvokeAG. 2023 is expected to attract local and global funding opportunities for agritech start-ups, scale-ups and innovators.

