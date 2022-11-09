The Times
Santos Tour Down Under have announced their 2023 Santos Festival of Cycling program

November 9 2022 - 4:30pm
Bicycles Victor Harbor's Zane Gerstlauer building a bike and the shop are excited for the awesome atmosphere the Santos Tour Down Under will bring to the region. Picture, Matt Welch.

The Santos Tour Down Under (TDU) is set to roll into Victor Harbor in January 2023 and community businesses are eager to see what the event will bring to town.

