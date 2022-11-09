The Santos Tour Down Under (TDU) is set to roll into Victor Harbor in January 2023 and community businesses are eager to see what the event will bring to town.
The TDU have announced the 2023 Santos Festival of Cycling program which is set to include wine and produce, free family activities, live music, street parties, participation rides, and the largest-ever tour village.
With so much on during the TDU and two legs featured in the Fleurieu region, Thursday, January 19, Brighton to Victor Harbor, and Saturday January 21, Port Willunga to Willunga, community businesses are excited to see what the event will bring to town.
John Bishop, from Bicycles Victor Harbor, said the Tour Down Under was a "very positive showcase for Victor Harbor."
"In general our shop on the day will be steady, but there will be more of an awareness that we are here for future reference for potential customers, I think our E-Bike hire will be in demand," Mr Bishop said.
"The tour does not just attract people with a passion for cycling, but also the general population gets heavily involved, and this flows to all businesses in the region .
"Cycling is a big money contributor to towns all over the word. For example Derby Tasmania is a ghost town.
Pub closed, no shops, derelict houses, but build a mountain bike track, the pub reopens, accommodation booms, property values skyrocket, people from Adelaide and every state in the country fly to Tasmania."
Newly announced Santos TDU Ambassador, Max Gawn said he could not wait to experience the buzzing atmosphere.
"As cycling fans, we are normally sitting up late watching races in different time zones over the season, so to be able to watch the best teams in the world in our own country, and better yet, in person, is an unforgettable experience," Gawn said.
"The opportunity to go on a group ride with other fans in the morning or meet in the village after a stage to listen to some of the riders from that day and catch up with friends is something really unique about this race.
"It's been a long time since we have had a cycling event like this in Australia and I'm really excited to be involved."
Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison said she was excited to welcome interstate and international visitors to the region.
"The Santos TDU has something for everyone, from cycling fans to those who are looking to soak up the sunshine and enjoy the festival atmosphere," Minister Bettison said.
"Historically we have seen a large spike in hotel occupancy throughout this event and we look forward to welcoming thousands of cycling fans from across the nation and the globe back in January.
"All the festivities, together with the arrival of our international and interstate guests, will bring a very special energy and an important boost to business."
Mr Bishop said he hasn't seen much local knowledgment of the TDU coming to Victor Harbor, but said the race has a fantastic atmosphere and the community will be proud of the region and town if they get involved.
"This is an international event. Top riders from around the world competing in our backyard," Mr Bishop said.
"The first Tour Down Under with a star studded international field was won by Adelaide's Patrick Jonkers who regularly visits our shop on a monthly basis.
"Patrick has also competed in the Tour De France and many other European events. It's a fantastic atmosphere to be a part of."
The Santos TDU will begin on Saturday, January 14 and will hold two stages in the Fleurieu Peninsula on Thursday, January 19, Brighton to Victor Harbor, and on Saturday January 21, Port Willunga to Willunga.
