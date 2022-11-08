A special project has been lighting up the lives of children across the Fleurieu, allowing them to learn about the real world as well as experience a universe of neverending imagination.
For the past five years the 'Give the Gift of Reading' program, has benefited children with the help of the Victor Harbor library and members of the local community and it will continue this Christmas.
Since 2017, library staff have collected donations of new kids' books which are forwarded to Grandparents for Grandchildren SA and the City of Victor Harbor's Fleurieu Families team, which will distribute them to children in need.
Grandparents for Grandchildren SA operations coordinator Joanne Lauristen welcomed the partnership with the library.
"Grandparents for Grandchildren is thrilled to be able to continue the Victor Harbor Library's tradition of 'Giving the Gift of Reading' due to the generosity of the local community," Ms Lauristen said.
"The program provides a variety of books to children ranging from pre-school to young adults who are in the primary care of their grandparents.
"Hundreds of children and families over the past few years have been able to select books at Christmas time tailored to their own reading levels and interests."
Residents from across the Fleurieu can donate new books for children aged from newborns to 18-years.
City of Victor Harbor acting chief executive officer Karen Rokicinski said a donation would help make Christmas a little more special for a young person.
"For some children, this may be the first book they have ever owned and possibly the only present they will be receiving this Christmas," Ms Rokicinski said.
"As well as helping to develop literacy skills, books provide a chance for children to grow their imagination and escape into a different world."
- Details: Donations can be left at the library, 1 Bay Road, Victor Harbor, until 12pm on Saturday, December 3. For more information phone 8551 0730.
Grandcarers can contact Grandparents for Grandchildren SA at contactus@gfgsa.com.au or phone 8212 1937.
