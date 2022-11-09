Fleurieu business, consumer confidence grows

After almost two years, business confidence in South Australia's rural areas has grown with the Southern region, which includes the South Coast, having the largest increase.
According to the latest BankSA State Monitor survey the Southern region had the greatest rise, with a 10.4 point increase, but still registered the lowest level of business confidence in the state, at 106.6 points.
The South Coast had the highest consumer confidence in the state, even with a 0.8 point decrease to 111.3 points.
BankSA Agribusiness regional general manager, Les Ryan, said all regions remained well above the 100-point 'neutral' benchmark.
"Businesses across all the regions said they were feeling more confident about an improvement in their own business situation over the next 12 months," Mr Ryan said.
"While the number of consumers that made a significant purchase in recent months across all regions had increased or remained stable, the outlook for significant spending going forward decreased significantly."
The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on business, but it what it did show was the old adage "where there is a will, there's a way".
Business Victor Harbor executive officer Colin Shearing said Fleurieu businesses were able to adapt to the situation.
"What we have seen through COVID is businesses reinvent themselves," Mr Shearing said.
"Bricks and mortar businesses, particularly in this region are tourism, people like the tactile side of the industry.
"Particularly in the Fleurieu region (people) like that touch and feel; from wineries to cafes to the retail stores, knick-knack stores, the festivals as well."
"We are not just talking Victor Harbor, we are talking all of the Fleurieu, so I think what's also happened over the last couple of years has been this resurgence of supporting 'real' local, not as in the local Woolies or Coles, that is not what local means.
"Local is about the local businesses, the locally-owned businesses who reinvest their profits back into the local economy."
According to Mr Shearing there has been changes in the way consumers and owners conduct business.
"We have learned pretty quickly to be resilient to change (due to the pandemic) and I think a lot of businesses have come of age, they not only reinvented themselves but they come to a point they realise that either they would be a gimmicky business or they would be a valuable business - there is a big difference," he said.
"With a valuable business people love that quality.
"The other side of business in Victor Harbor and the region is the agri-business.
"So it's the paddock to plate and recognising we have some of the best producers in the country here in the Fleurieu.
"That's captivating to the audience who visits the Fleurieu and it's also recognising the farmers as business owners.
Going into a summer trading period which should be more settled than the previous two years should give businesses and consumers more certainty.
Mr Shearing said the improvement in consumer confidence could be defined by the exiting of a period of crisis.
"We have seen that if you read the history through world wars and all sorts of disasters we see that people come out stronger in the end and I guess now it is a case of have we learnt from it?
"Everything we do here is connected to business, it doesn't matter what sort of business; from disability support through to aged care, through to hospitality, motor mechanics, building, wineries.
"Small business is actually really being heard at the table and we, as a business chamber, ensure we become the voice and provide our members and other businesses with a united voice."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.