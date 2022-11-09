Bakers Delight Goolwa is here to stay in the village shopping centre Advertising Feature

Richard and Najat Whittaker with their children Alicia and Sean at the new and permanent Bakers Delight shopfront in the Goolwa Village Shopping Centre. Photo supplied.

Goolwa residents can enjoy freshly baked bread and other goodies on a daily basis from the now permanent Bakers Delight kiosk in the Goolwa Village Shopping Centre.

It's an Australian first for Bakers Delight.



Owners Richard and Najat Whittaker have owned and operated the Bakers Delight in Victor Harbor for 12 years.



Goolwa came about after they listened to customer feedback and responded to repeated requests to open in the suburb.



At first there was a temporary pop-up and the response was so good that now a permanent kiosk is serving up all the loved products that Bakers Delight produces.

"This is a brand new concept for Bakers Delight, Goolwa is the first one nationally," said Richard.



Richard and Najat relocated from Adelaide and with no local connections or support so their staff soon became their family along with the friends they built through their two children's groups.

It's been a great move for the family.

"We chose Bakers Delight and continue to be part of the network because it is family owned by the original founders and each bakery is locally owned and operated as part of the local community," said Richard.



"We also know that the company is proud to bake fresh from scratch every day with real bakers."

Establishing the second Bakers Delight on the Fleurieu Peninsula feels like a natural progression for the pair, who both have backgrounds in the food industry and franchising.



"We both worked in the food industry early in our careers progressing to management. Najat was working in Bakers Delight regional office at one stage while I owned a Bakers Delight in New Zealand.



"This is how we met," said Richard.

Today they share the responsibilities in the business with Richard's focus on production and quality and Najat's on retail.



"We work very well as a team together and now our whole family are now part of the business working alongside us.



Creating career paths



"We both really enjoy being local employers, giving many school students their first taste of employment and developing multiple bakers through their apprenticeships.



"Several of our bakers have gone on to purchase their own Bakers Delight franchises," said Richard.



"It's rewarding to see staff being able to buy their first homes or new cars or even leaving after completing university knowing that we were able to see them develop skills within our business."

Najat also mentors students at local schools on their path to employment and their personal learning programs and has done so since moving here over 12 years ago.