The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Kimbolton Wines has gained global recognition at the prestigious Best of Wine Tourism Awards in Argentina

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What a week! Kimbolton Wines at the 2022 SA Tourism Awards winning an award and also gaining global recognition at the Best of Wine Tourism Awards in Argentina. Picture, supplied.

A Fleurieu Peninsula vineyard has gained global recognition at a prestigious tourism award event in Argentina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.