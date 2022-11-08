A Fleurieu Peninsula vineyard has gained global recognition at a prestigious tourism award event in Argentina.
Langhorne Creek based Kimbolton Wines and their wine tourism experience has been recognised as the 2023 Best of Wine Tourism global winner at the Best of Wine Tourism Awards.
Grapes For Good, which uses South Australian wine to highlight the plight of endangered animals while enticing tourists to visit multiple wineries across the region, has been recognised as a 2023 Best of Wine Tourism global winner.
The project began when Langhorne Creek based Kimbolton Wines joined forces with Zoos SA in 2021 with a cabernet sauvignon raising funds for cheetah conservation.
It has since grown into a partnership with six Langhorne Creek wineries: Bleasdale, Bremerton, Lake Breeze, The Winehouse, and Vineyard Road, as well as Kimbolton Wines.
Kimbolton Wines stated on social media that they were "very lucky to be a part of such an innovative and worthy initiative with their friends and neighbours in the region."
"Each winery features an animal that can be found at Monarto Safari Park on one of its wines, creating a trail through the region to collect all six, with funds raised going back towards Zoos SA's conservation!," Kimbolton Wines said.
"We are thrilled to say we are also supporting the Gentle Giant of the Savannah, the giraffe, with our 2022 Fiano."
Each winery donates part proceeds of a limited-edition wine to conservation work for a different threatened species through Zoos SA. Artwork on the bottles features the threatened species supported by each wine, including the Ring-tailed Lemur, the Plains Zebra, and the giraffe.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven said this is further proof that SA's wine tourism experiences are among the best in the world.
"I commend the founders for the innovative pairing of wine with animal conservation work," Minister Scriven said.
"This is global recognition for the outstanding wine tourism experiences on offer right here in South Australia."
Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison also congratulated Kimbolton Wines for their work.
"This international recognition puts South Australia and the Langhorne Creek wine region on the global stage and helps cement our state's reputation as a must-see wine destination," Minister Bettison said.
"Wine is a major tourism drawcard, and it's wineries like Kimbolton Wines that attract visitors to our state and make SA known as Australia's wine capital."
The 2023 Best of Wine Tourism Awards was presented at a gala dinner in Mendoza, Argentina on Thursday, November 3 2022.
Learn more at https://adelaidegreatwinecapital.com.au/awards
