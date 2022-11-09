Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

REPAIR CAFE
Fleurieu Environment Centre
Thursday, November 10, Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville, from 1pm. Afternoon of sewing and creating items such as produce and shopping bags from recycled fabric. Afternoon tea available, register on 8558 3644 or just drop in.
IT'S SHOWTIME
Port Elliot Show
Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13 at the Port Elliot Showgrounds, check the website for details - https://portelliotshow.com.au
MARKET FAIR
Victor Harbor Market
Sunday, November 12, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
HISTORY LESSON
Fleurieu Antiques and Collectables
Sunday, November 13, 2pm at Carrickalinga House, Victor Harbor. Learn about the history of quilting and patchwork from Margaret Houston. All are welcome.
CARS 'N' COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, November 13, 7.30pm-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
BOOKWORX
Goolwa Community Centre
Monday, November 14, 2-4pm at the Goolwa Community Centre. A Christian fellowship for those who want to write and illustrate. Contact Jacqui for information 0434 255 978
QUILTING FUN
Inman Quilters
Tuesday, November 15, 10.30am-2.30pm, Inman Valley Memorial Hall. Friendship group, machine and hand quilting, hand crafts, workshops, all welcome, email secretary.inmanquiltersgroup@gmail.com
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Rotary Market
Sunday, November 20, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/GoolwaWharfRotaryMarkets
GRAND PARENTS
Goolwa Community Centre
Monday, November, 21 1.30-3.30pm. Support group for grandparents meeting at the Goolwa Community Centre. Call Colleen Hanlon 8212 1937 or Amelia 0418 979 873.
