Encounter Bay Bowling Club have enjoyed a lot of fun on the greens and off of them this week.
The Melbourne Cup Lunch was a great success and a big thanks to the hard work of the volunteers. There was lovely food and lots of laughs.
Best dressed: Jill Horner and Mike Kelly
Men's Monthly Pairs sponsored today by OJ Computers represented by Steve.
Overall winners Dave Roberts and Clint Doney with 58+22.
Second was Eric Secomb and John Read with 57+23. Rolling into third was Kevin Fuller amd Bob Birt with 56+14.
WOFGL P. Downes and D. Hassal with 31+26.
Night Owls report November 2, 2022.
What a turn out, several players were ill with the latest non- COVID related cold, but 116 night owlers were keen to bowl following an excellent BBQ snag and pattie.
It looked ropey, a little light drizzle was blowing around but we were keen. Once started, a little cold and damp wasn't going to stop us.
John from Moonlights won the 'resting toucher' block of chocolate on the second end, then the heavens opened, it absolutely poured it down.
Following consideration the raffle and notices were brought forward while we waited for the rain to abate, it didn't. So we cancelled play (first time ever?). We played a couple of alternative games inside, had an enjoyable time, but missed the bowling.
Thursday Social Bowls Bay 3s.
Supaservice Tyre & Auto, Maude Street, Encounter Bay sponsored the day.
Winners with score of 32+ 4 Peter Pibworth, Clint Doney and Deane Lindner.
Second with 31+ 24 pairs was the team of Randall Rabone and Roger Watt.
Not a good week for the Ladies Thursday Pennants
They are fifth on the ladder
Saturday Open Pennant
Div 1 defeated Yankallila 67-51 gaining 10 pts. They are currently fifth on the premiership table.
Leo Staak's team had a good win 26-12
Div 2 Blue had a close finish defeating Willunga 57-55, gaining 8pts now second on the ladder.
Chris Price's team won decisively 29-10
Div 2 Gold lost to Pt Elliot 41-76. They are eighth on the ladder
Div 4 Blue had a close win over Yankallila 52-50 gaining eight points. They are second on the table.
Div 4 Gold defeated McLaren vale 70-42 gaining 12 pts and are now sixth on the ladder.
Div 6 defeated Aldinga Bay White 41-22 gaining 10 pts. They are top of the table.
Ray Green's team won very well 26-9.
Saturday Social Bowls was sponsored by Butler and Butler.
24 bowlers came out for a roll in Sunshine!
The winners were Randall Rabone, Roger Hutchinson and Takami Milne on 34 plus 20.
Second was Roger Watt, Peter Maunder and Sheila Wlkinson on 32 plus 6.
The bowlers welcomed a visitor from the Woodforde Club in Queensland.
