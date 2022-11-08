The Times

Encounter Bay Bowling Club have celebrated the Melbourne Cup and a big week on the greens

By Helen Williams
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:35pm, first published 10:00am
Encounter Bay Bowling Club's Gordon Todd having a roll. Picture by Matt Welch.

Encounter Bay Bowling Club have enjoyed a lot of fun on the greens and off of them this week.

