A former West Coast Eagle player has signed the dotted line for a Great Southern Football League team and will call demonland home for the 2023 season.
The Willunga Demons have officially announced the signing of recently retired West Coast Eagle, Tom Redden who is set to join the white and red for 2023.
The 31-year-old will be playing alongside his brothers, Jack and Jed and has family ties to the Fleurieu Peninsula region.
The Willunga Demons made a statement on social media about the stunning new signing.
"Tom is a strong, hard running wingman that can swing through the middle also. Aggressive at the ball and the opposition, Tom's enthusiasm will lift the group enormously," the club said.
"Jack is a big bodied mid who we've all loved watching over his time at the Brisbane Lions and the West Coast Eagles. Hard, tough and skillful Jack will provide great leadership to our group.
"Jed is the youngest of the Redden brothers but stands the tallest. At 198cm he can play either Centre Half Back or Centre Half Forward who also has great skills for a big man."
Alex Bowley has also been welcomed to the club and the Demons are excited to see him represent the club next season.
"Alex is a mid size midfielder that haunts the ball hard and likes to play half back," the club said.
"He will provide a strong drive forward with his experience and skill. We can't wait to see the four of them running around in the white and red in 2023."
Redden was selected with the Brisbane Lions' second selection at pick 25 in the 2008 National Draft.
Redden played 263 games across his 14 year AFL career for both Brisbane and the Eagles, including West Coast's 2018 premiership win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.