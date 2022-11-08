The Times

Willunga Demons have offically signed former West Coast Eagle Tom Redden

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated November 9 2022 - 10:51am, first published 8:16am
Demonland will have recently retired West Coast Eagle, Tom Redden on their 2023 squad. An exciting time for Willunga Football Club.

A former West Coast Eagle player has signed the dotted line for a Great Southern Football League team and will call demonland home for the 2023 season.

Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

