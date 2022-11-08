Sunshine falls on Falcon filled fields

After two weeks without cricket due to rain, the weather gods shone on the Eastern Falcons as both its sides took to their respectives fields bathed in sunshine on Sunday, November 6.
The Peregrines played against Hope Valley at Hope Valley Oval.
The Peregrines won the toss, electing to bat, with Rebecca Hull and Lisa Mackenzie opening.
After 20 overs, the Peregrines had 5/77, young Sara Rajguru top scoring with 10 runs.
Taking to the field, Gracei Lloyd stood out amongst the bowlers, clean bowling both of Hope Valley's opening batters.
Two successful run out efforts were completed by combinations of Mackenzie/Rajguru and April Strevens/Lloyd.
The Peregrines were able to keep Hope Valley's batting score low enough to take home a five-run win.
The Kestrels hosted Port Adelaide/Woodville South at Strathalbyn Oval. Port Adelaide/Woodville South won the toss and chose to bat.
Kestrels vice-captain Holly Paech took two wickets and Dani Brown took her first ever wicket after the batter was caught by first-gamer Michelle Coulter.
The Kestrels held the undermanned Port Adelaide/Woodville South to just 5/44 in its 20 overs before heading in to bat.
Brown and Strathalbyn fill-in Emily Roberts opened the batting and stayed at the crease to build a partnership which overcame the opposition
The Kestrels won in 6.2 overs.
This Sunday, November 13, the Kestrels host Hope Valley at Strathalbyn Oval while the Peregrines travel to Duncan Fraser Reserve to face Gepps Cross.
