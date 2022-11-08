The Times

Eastern Falcons cricket squads get great weather for a full weekend of cricket

Updated November 9 2022 - 10:56am, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunshine falls on Falcon filled fields

After two weeks without cricket due to rain, the weather gods shone on the Eastern Falcons as both its sides took to their respectives fields bathed in sunshine on Sunday, November 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.